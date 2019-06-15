The NAACP Killeen Branch No. 6189 hosted its 30th annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend, culminating with a worship service and picnic Saturday at the Green Avenue Park in Killeen.
The theme of this year’s Juneteenth celebration was “Stay the Course.”
Approximately 50 people attended the worship service. Coordinator Roosevelt Huggins said they were hoping to feed up to 350 people at the free picnic, open to the public.
The worship service opened with gospel music performed by the Gospel Travelers of Killeen.
John Smith of the Gospel Travelers said Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery for all.
According to a Herald article from June of 2018, “Juneteenth commemorates when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought word to Texas that slavery ended on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.”
The guest speaker of the worship service was the Rev. Donald Williams Jr., executive pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Harker Heights.
Given the theme of “Stay the Course,” Williams chose to preach from Hebrews 12:1-2. Before he began preaching, he gave his reasons for keeping the Juneteenth celebration alive.
“If we let somebody else tell our history, it’ll be a twisted story,” Williams said.
He acknowledged Huggins’ faithfulness to stay the course the last 30 years but charged the younger people in the crowd that they must carry the torch.
“I believe our young people need to carry that banner on and still tell a story, not only on this day but all throughout the year,” he said after the service.
Debbie Nash-King, the mistress of ceremony and a Killeen councilwoman, offered comments on what Juneteenth means to her and the city of Killeen.
“Personally, Juneteenth is celebrating our history, where we were, where we are going and how we have grown as a black community,” she said. “As for the city, I think it’s a time of diversity where we have people that come out and learn our history,”
As part of the two-day event, organizers held a Miss Juneteenth pageant Friday night in Warrior Hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
The winner was Miranda Corbett. The four runners-up were Jada Dye, Niaja Williams, Michaela Allen and Asani Holmes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.