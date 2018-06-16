Marchers gathered at Killeen City Hall for the Billy Sneed parade in downtown Killeen Friday evening.
The annual parade — named after a cowboy and NAACP member and part of the Killeen Juneteenth celebrations — had a lower-than-expected turnout, officials said.
“We have to do something about it next year. ... The parade was not big enough or long enough,” said Juneteenth coordinator Roosevelt Huggins.
After the parade, supporters drove to Killeen Community Center for the Killeen Gospel Extravaganza, which is also part of the Juneteenth celebrations. Gospel Travelers of Killeen and Divine Messengers of Killeen performed in the city amphitheater. Attendees brought their own chairs, blankets, food and beverages.
Huggins set the tone for the evening.
“We want everybody to jump and down, scream, shout, or whatever comes natural to you,” Huggins said. “You don’t have to worry about falling over pews. You can just roll down the hill.”
The Rev. James Donald gave a short prayer of thanksgiving for the show. The mistress of ceremony recited a short synopsis of Juneteenth’s history in Texas.
“We still celebrate, because we are free. We are free in our mind and the Lord,” said Delise Coleman.
Juneteenth commemorates when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought word to Texas that slavery ended on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
The Gospel Travelers sung a variety of gospel songs including “Everything is Moving by the Power of God” and “Still Here.”
Radio host Carolyn King-Robertson, encouraged the community to praise God.
Killeen’s Juneteenth celebrations started with a Thursday pageant and concluded with a picnic on Saturday.
“Next year we are going to celebrate 30 years. We are going to do it up. We are going to have the Cowboys of Color,” Huggins said.
