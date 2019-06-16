Hundreds on area residents mingled with vendors and entertainers on the floor of the Harker Heights Event Center on Sunday in celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas.
“I had never actually heard about Juneteenth before I came to Texas, but when I first got here 20 years ago (my family and I) attended a Juneteenth Hair Show in San Antonio, and I realized there was a real need for a local event in our community,” organizer and E Center owner Carolyn Brown said. “This is the fourth annual Juneteenth event here at the E Center ... and we are hoping to get about 3,000 visitors today.”
Admission to the event was free and 40 different vendors were available, along with live entertainment, bounce houses, games, and food and drink. Brown is also the president of the Killeen chapter of Black Women in Business, and she said local chapters of the organization helped her spread the word about the event.
One of the vendors at the event, Kakes by Kat, was preparing to host a cookie decorating class for the children in attendance.
“We have some cookies here available for the kids and we have some icing they will be able to use to design their own cookies and show off their creativity,” business owner Kat Tucker said.
Tucker said this is the second year she has participated in the Harker Heights Juneteenth event, adding that she first got involved because she is the vice president of the Waco chapter of Black Women in Business.
“I love that they have this event,” she said. “It is a way to connect to the community. Any time the community can get together like this is a good thing.”
Volunteers at the event were also enjoying the sense of community and comraderie Juneteenth offers.
“This is awesome, it’s amazing, it’s such a great event,” Unique Brown said. “This is actually my first time celebrating Juneteenth, and I am here as a member of Iota Lambda Mu Sorority, Inc. I think it is amazing to let everyone be together and celebrate family and friends.”
The event ran from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Harker Heights E Center, at 710 Edwards Drive.
