Summer vacation is already well underway, and there are plenty of activities and opportunities for families to take part in.
One of the biggest annual events in the Killeen area is the Juneteenth celebration, with some events beginning Thursday. There are also events happening each day of the week in and around Killeen.
Monday
Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming will host a District 1 advisory committee meeting at 11 a.m. at the Bloom Coffee Roasters at 2300 E. Rancier Ave., Suite 104. City municipal Judge Mark Kimball will be the guest speaker at the meeting.
Harker Heights will be hosting a Tetra Brazil Soccer Camp this week starting at 8:30 a.m. today at the Harker Heights Soccer Complex.
The TetraBrazil Camp combines traditional Brazilian technical practices with the flair, passion and creativity of South American soccer. The soccer complex is on Turnbo Drive in Harker Heights.
Tuesday
Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive, Belton, is hosting a “10 Movies for $10” screening series now until Aug. 10.
Tuesday’s and Thursday’s movie will be “Boss Baby” at 10 a.m. Movies will run for 10 weeks and feature different films every Tuesday and Thursday. Admission is $1 per person or attendees can purchase a stamp card for $5 during the first two weeks of the series that is good for admission to 10 films.
Wednesday
Chick-fil-A at 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway will be hosting a Mystery Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Area residents are invited to attend and receive a free breakfast entree. The item will be kept a secret and will be revealed to the customer when they order the mystery breakfast item. The deal is valid while supplies last.
Thursday
The Killeen Juneteenth festivities will open with the 11th annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center at 801 N. Fourth St., in Killeen. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is open to woman who are between age 17 to 21 years old and are a senior in high school.
Roosevelt Huggins, chairman of the Killeen Juneteenth Committee, said the events are open to all age groups.
Flag Day will be celebrated with residents across the country flying their flags in recognition of the day.. Flag Day marks the day the Stars and Stripes was officially adopted as the flag of the United States of America, which happened June 14, 1777.
Friday
The Billy Sneed Parade will take place in downtown Killeen beginning at 6 p.m. The annual parade is part of the Juneteenth celebrations in Killeen.
The Killeen Gospel Extravaganza will follow the parade from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Killeen Amphitheater at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Saturday
The final Juneteenth events are a worship service at 10 a.m. at the Killeen Community Center followed by a picnic from noon to 3 p.m. at the center, which is at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The picnic’s menu will feature brisket, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot links, pasta, baked beans, watermelon and desserts.
Sunday
Blends Wine Bar in Belton will offer half off the individual glass price from already opened bottles of wine from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.