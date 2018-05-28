The Killeen Juneteenth festivities will open June 14 with the 11th annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center in downtown Killeen.
The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is open to young ladies who are ages 17 to 21 years old and are a senior in high school.
The event gives the contestants an opportunity to display their talents to the community.
The pageant winner receives a free membership to the NAACP for one year.
The Killeen Branch NAACP Unit 6189 will host a weekend celebration for Juneteenth starting June 14.
Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is an American holiday in that remembers and celebrates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas.
On June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger came to Galveston Island to announce that all slaves were free in the Southwest.
The Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Sept. 22, 1862, by President Abraham Lincoln but did not take effect until Jan. 1, 1863.
The annual celebration usually consists of singing worship songs, fellowship, food and the pageant.
On June 15, the Billy Sneed Parade will take place in downtown Killeen, beginning at 6 p.m.
The Killeen Gospel Extravaganza will follow from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Killeen Amphitheater.
Events on June 16 begin with a worship service at 10 a.m. at the Killeen Community Center; immediately followed by a picnic for the community.
Roosevelt Huggins, chair of the Killeen Juneteenth Committee, said the events are open to all age groups. “The picnic will have horseback riding, and bouncy houses for the kids,” Huggins said.
The picnic will go from noon to 3 p.m. June 16. The menu will include brisket, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot links, pasta, baked beans, watermelon and desserts.
The Killeen Arts and Activities Center is loat 801 N. Fourth St., Building B.
All events are free for anyone wanting to attend.
For information on how to participate, contact Gladys Peterson at 254-338-3663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.