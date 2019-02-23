More than two dozen young women and their parents were already standing in line outside the Killeen Community Center Saturday morning at 8:15.
It was still about 45 minutes before the Killeen Junior Service League would be opening the doors for their annual Princess For a Day event.
Damon Hunkins was there early with his daughter, Lexus Robinson, and her mom, Heather. Father and daughter are veterans of the event, having come last year to help Lexus find a dress.
“We didn’t get here early enough (last year),” Hunkins said. “(So) we got here an hour and a half before they opened, just to make sure we could get in and she could have a better selection hunting the dresses.”
Last year’s event drew a record 225 girls, and Princess For a Day chairperson Alisha Norman was expecting a big crowd again this year.
“The girls that know the event are the ones that are waiting outside right now,” Norman said. “The girls who are here first know that our dresses that are brand new with tags...are the ones that are going to go very quickly.”
By 8:45, the line had reached the end of the covered walkway in front of the community center, so volunteers began letting the crowd in, handing out numbers to each girl who wanted to shop for a new dress, shoes and accessories. Bleachers set up inside the community center’s gym were quickly filled by students and parents, with others standing or sitting along the walls waiting for their turn.
The Junior Service League accepts dresses and other donations year-round in order to give young women from around Central Texas a chance to select a dress and other items at no cost.
Norman said there were about 650 dresses hanging on racks waiting to be looked at and possibly selected.
“Each year we bring in, probably, between 200 to 250 dresses,” Norman said. “There are ones that have never been worn. Most of them have only been worn once. We have probably 200 pairs of shoes, hundreds of pieces of jewelry. Every year, we usually have maybe one or two that don’t find something. We think that’s a pretty good percentage.”
One of those having trouble finding something to wear was Madison Montgomery. The teen and her mother Rebecca also came to the event last year and left without a dress.
“It’s a great thing,” Rebecca Montgomery said after she and her daughter spent more than 45 minutes looking through the racks. But she feels the event needs even more publicity.
“I think it needs to be more out there, so maybe more people would donate...so there would be more choices.”
Damon Hunkins said he’s happy his daughter has the chance to find a nice dress to wear to her senior prom.
“We’re not really in a position to spend a whole bunch of money for a dress,” Hunkins said as he stood outside the dressing room waiting for Lexus to come out in one of the dresses she’d chosen,
“This is actually one that I like,” Lexus said, showing her father a black formal dress she had chosen. Lexus says she’s happy the Junior Service League continues to offer young women like her a chance to find a nice dress to wear to formal events.
“Just the fact that they do this is really helpful to a lot of people,” Lexus said.
