Temple Police are investigating the deaths of the two people — one a juvenile male — that occurred Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Midway Drive.
The identities of the two were not immediately released by authorities.
In a statement, Temple Police said officers were called at 3:25 a.m. to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, where a juvenile male was pronounced dead upon arrival after being transported to the hospital.
Further investigation by officers led them to discover a dead person in the 4700 block of Midway Drive.
“This case is actively being investigated by the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division,” police spokeswoman Ellen Morton said in the release.
Morton said the identities may be released at a later time, but she did not specify when that would happen.
