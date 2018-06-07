Copperas Cove-based nonprofit The Refuge Corporation will be hosting its second annual 5K Run/Walk for the Homeless this Saturday at the Killeen Community Center Park and Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The event will begin at 7:45 a.m.
According to Refuge Corporation Director Joseph Solomon, the purpose of the event is “to raise awareness of the growing epidemic of homelessness, and give assistance to those in need.”
He went on to say that there are approximately 560 homeless people in the area.
Registration is $20 per person, with all proceeds from the event going directly to helping the homeless in the area. For that registration fee, however, attendees are getting a shirt, great music, a cheer team, and a lot of fun, in addition to supporting a worthy cause.
Nearly 370 people have already signed up for the event, but the hope is that more people will sign up and join in.
“We are asking the community to come out and help support us,” Solomon said.
You can sign up online at 5khomeless.org, or by calling The Refuge Corporation office at 254-547-6753. Participants can also sign up at the event beginning at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.