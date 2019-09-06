The Food, Wine, and Brew Mug Run 5K will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410.
Participants will receive a medal, commemorative mug, and craft beer at the finish. A free 5K run for kids 12 and under will take place 30 minutes before the race. Registration is $35 per person and can be completed at www.runsignup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.