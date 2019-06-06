As the official beginning of summer creeps up, days are getting longer and nights shorter, which means more daylight for a host of local activities. Everything you need to plan the family’s week, know what’s going on in local nightlife, and recurring activities are included in this list.
Festivals, Events
The Lampasas Economic Development Corporation is hosting a job fair for positions in a variety of fields from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7 at 103 N. Western Ave., Lampasas. Job seekers should be prepared for on-site interviews and have copies of resumes available. Call 512-556-6831 for more information.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Avenue in Belton, is hosting a Ladies Night from 6 to 10 p.m. June 7. Bottomless margaritas and popcorn, a dance floor with live music by Mark Warren, and a showing of “Mean Girls,” is included in the $35 per person admission.
The 5K Run/Walk for the Homeless will begin at 7:30 a.m. June 8 at the Killeen Community Center’s Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Registration is $25 per person and can be completed on-site or at www.runsignup.com.
The Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club Chapter 110 is hosting its sixth annual Honor Ride for the Fallen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8. Riders will meet at the Fort Hood Memorial, 3601 S. WS Young Dr. in Killeen, then ride to the Texas State Veterans Cemetery and lay a wreath to honor fallen soldiers, and the ride will conclude with an event at Joker’s Icehouse, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen. Registration is $10 per rider.
The inaugural Celebrate Kempner-Pickett Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 at the Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. US 190, Kempner. Live music by the Rare Dog Band will be from noon to 3 p.m. and games, vendors, food trucks, kids activities and more will be available. Admission is free.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Summer Lecture Series every Sunday featuring a different expert that will share information with guests over a pint or two. Teri Jansen, co-founder of The Key2Free non-profit, will deliver a lecture on human trafficking starting at 4 p.m. June 9 in the taproom.
Family Fun
The Movie in the Park event will feature a free viewing of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” at 8:30 p.m. June 7 at W.M. Brook Park’s Ruth Eakin Theater, 310 US-281, Lampasas.
The KidFish event will begin at 5 p.m. June 7 and continue until noon June 8 at W.M. Brook Park. The Lampasas Parks Department will provide fishing poles and bait; registration is free. Prizes for first, second, and third biggest fish will be awarded.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of Coryell and Bell County will host an open house and family fun day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8 at 112 N. Main St., Belton. Food trucks, games, prizes, music, and more will be at this free event.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting an Out of this World Science Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 12. A mobile planetarium will be on-site to host shows every 20 minutes, and there will be hands-on science activities to learn and play at this free event.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is hosting a Move Your Tale Improvisational Storytelling event from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. June 13 in the third floor McLane Room. This free event is recommended for grades K-5.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Killeen Library Copper Mountain Branch, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, will host its monthly book club meeting from 10 a.m. to noon June 8. This month’s read is “Good Omens,” by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Texas Tide will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 7 at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple, as part of the Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series hosted by Baylor Scott & White. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs tothis event.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Charles Wesley Godwin from 7 to 9 p.m. June 7 and Bottlecap Mountain from 7 to 9 p.m. June 8.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club hosts live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Deanna Wendolyn from 7 to 11 p.m.June 7 and music from 8 p.m. to midnight June 8.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
The Spring Farmers and Makers Market will be every Saturday evening until June 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Local producers and vendors will be in attendance offering homemade goods and produce, and live music and food trucks will be available starting at 7 p.m.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. The Summer Fever First Friday event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 7 and will feature outdoor games, food, drinks, and a corn hole tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroomhosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. No cover charge. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano/Country Night with DJ Desperado in the Mix from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 7. Cover: $5, ladies free until midnight. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Ruben Ramos and The Mexican Revolution will perform from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 8 at The Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights. Admission is $15.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com.
