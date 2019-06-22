The K9 Too Motorcycle Club led an effort of multiple Killeen clubs to feed the homeless Saturday.
The clubs met at the K9 National “kennel” on East Rancier Avenue in Killeen, only a block away from the Friends in Crisis shelter.
Riders packed lunch bags with chicken salad or tuna salad sandwiches, chips, fruit and a snack. The number of lunches prepared totaled about 250.
Operation Phantom Support, a nonprofit organization located on North Eighth Street in Killeen, donated the food supplies.
K9 Too and the other clubs distributed the lunches to the tent city at the Friends in Crisis shelter, Families in Crisis, and to other homeless people throughout the city of Killeen.
Marie McBean, president of K9 Too, said the event for Saturday was already planned prior to the Friends in Crisis shelter closing last month.
“This is something that our club decided a couple months ago that we wanted to do as our charity event,” McBean said. “And then with the recent closing of this building across the street, it made it even more important.”
One of the clubs to help out with the event was Tru Ryderz. David Perry, president of Tru Ryderz, said that community service is what motorcycle clubs have in common.
“We’re all big about coming together and supporting the area, showing everybody we’re not just about riding,” Perry said. “Community service is the number one thing all of us have in common.”
Members of one of the newest clubs in Killeen, Most Wanted Motor Sports Club, volunteered their services to the event. President Kevin Lister explained why they got involved.
“We’re a new club on the set, so anything that we can do to help any club on the set is what we do,” he said.
Lister and K9 National President Monroe Atkins offered comments on what they think is the most gratifying aspect of helping the community.
“The most fulfilling thing about helping out the community is the sense of pride, knowing that we helped by helping someone else, being a blessing to others,” Lister said.
“[The most fulfilling thing is] seeing the smiles on their faces, because we know after today it’s going to be another day tomorrow, and another day after that,” Atkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.