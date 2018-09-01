More than 100 karate competitors from all around Texas brought their warrior spirit to Killeen on Saturday for the ASKA Dojo Karate Championships. Fighters as young as four showed their skills in traditional Japanese karate styles.
Plenty of kicks and punches were being thrown, but karate is about more than fighting. Every fight started with a respectful bow and ended with a hug between competitors.
“Karate is more than an activity; it’s a way of life,” said Shihan Michael Jackson. Shihan is an honorific title in Japanese martial arts. “The goal is to never have to fight, so we teach kids to walk away, but they can defend themselves.”
Jackson started karate at age 16. “I’m from the Bronx,” he said, laughing. “So I was motivated to learn self-defense.”
Barefooted kids, each dressed in karate's traditional white gi, walked tall around the arena, many with their medals clinking proudly. Others practiced, warming up for their turn to demonstrate their skills for the judges.
One Killeen youngster has her eyes on the Olympics some day. Karate recently was approved as an Olympic sport starting in 2020.
At 13, Malaya Cabansag has won karate championships at the state, national and international levels.
Cabansag started practicing karate at age 7 because her parents wanted her to choose a sport.
Someone suggested ballet so she did the polar opposite and picked karate.
“I like the adrenaline when I compete,” she said. “And it’s cool to get to travel all over the world and make new friends.”
Her father studied the sport so he could be her coach, Cabansag said. She practices traditional Shotokan karate 7 days a week and still excels in school.
The competition was just one of about a dozen each year on the karate circuit. Athletes earn points at each competition.
Jackson said kids have many distractions, and keeping young minds focused on karate can be challenging.
”We keep them motivated by inviting different instructors to participate in seminars,” he said. “We have to keep that fire going.”
One girl had plenty of fire in her eyes as she practiced ahead of competition, but she was quick with a smile.
“I love how it’s a sport that boys and girls can do together,” said Savannah Alkilani, 12, of Arlington, Tex. “You can develop your own style and do things how you want to do them.”
Jackson said folks can help by sponsoring athletes like Cabansag. “It’s something that is really needed, especially for the kids who are moving up,” he said. “They are incredibly dedicated.”
The competition was hosted by ASKA Dojo Karate and the Texas Sport Karate Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.