TEMPLE — Two empty kayaks near the Leon River prompted Belton and Temple Police officers and firefighters to search the Leon River Wednesday.
Turns out, the kayakers were OK. They got separated from their vessels and were successfully located by authorities, officials said.
The search involved Temple and Belton Police and firefighters from Temple, Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens
The search began late Wednesday afternoon for an adult and child possibly seen earlier in the kayaks, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal said.
Water from Lake Belton was flowing into the Leon River Wednesday afternoon as the lake is almost 12 feet above normal elevation.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing 4,534 cubic feet per second from Lake Belton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.