Over the next two months, the Killeen City Council will be considering a street maintenance fee paid by residents and businesses and aimed at tackling the city’s crumbling roads.
Street repairs have been chronically underfunded in recent years — and received just $300,000 of a recommended $2 million this year alone. The city has argued that it has little room to cut other departments to pay for the repairs, and some council members argue a street fee is the only equitable, long-term solution to the problem.
So, tell us what you think:
Where are the worst city streets (not highways) in Killeen?
Do you favor the proposed $1.71 per household fee to fix them?
Do you think businesses that draw lots of vehicles should pay a proportionate share?
How do you want your council member to vote?
Please contact city reporter Kyle Blankenship at kyleb@kdhnews.com with your thoughts. Put KILLEEN STREETS in the subject line and please put your name and a contact number in the message so he can follow up if he has questions. Your contact information will remain private.
