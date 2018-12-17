Holiday lights

Killeen resident John Pitts submitted this photo of his holiday display in the 2200 block of Moonstone Drive.

 Courtesy of John Pitts

The Herald and KDHnews want to share information and photos of holiday displays in our area. Did you decorate your home or yard for the holidays? Have you seen a good display in our area? Tell us about it or shoot your own photo and share it with our Instagram followers.

We will run lists of where to see lights with some photos in the Herald and at kdhnews.com. The list will provide the block number, not the house number.

Let us know by emailing the address and a contact phone number to news@kdhnews.com and putting HOLIDAY LIGHTS in the subject field of the email.

To share your photos on our Instagram account, tag us @kdhnews and use hashtag #kdhholidaylights.

Readers have already been submitting photos from several holiday displays from homes and businesses in the area. The Herald has compiled displays by city and will continue to update the list and publish photos throughout the holidays.

Killeen

2900 block of Bastion Loop

4400 block of Lake Road

4700 block of Moose Ridge

5300 block of Siltstone Loop

5400 block of Siltstone Loop

6100 block of SPC Laramore Drive

6500 block of Deorsam Loop

2200 block of Moonstone Drive

Copperas Cove

4800 block of Country Road 146

1000 block of Business 190

100 block of West Business Highway 190

300 block of West Business Highway 190

800 block of West Business Highway 190

900 block of West Business Highway 190

1000 block of West Business Highway 190

200 block of East Business Highway 190

300 block of East Business Highway 190

500 block of East Business Highway 190

600 block of East Business Highway 190

800 block of East Business Highway 190

1600 block of East Business Highway 190

2100 block of East Business Highway 190

2300 block of East Business Highway 190

2400 block of East Business Highway 190

3000 block of East Business Highway 190

1100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116

1300 block of South Farm-to-Market 116

1400 block of South Farm-to-Market 116

800 block of South Main Street

100 block of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center

200 block of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center

300 block of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center

100 block of East Avenue D

400 block of East Avenue D

1300 block of East Avenue D

100 block of East Avenue E

100 block of South 1st Street

