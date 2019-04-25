A touching tribute took place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday.
The ceremony was put together by Keep Killeen Beautiful, a nonprofit dedicated to area beautification and environmental education.
For its National Arbor Day celebration, the group chose to honor area veterans who had died with a memorial tree planting in each of their names.
The event is the first for the group at the veterans cemetery.
“I felt it was very important to reach back and get those top leaders of III Corps and the family members that have done so much for this here community,” said Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner John Driver and a member of the Keep Killeen Beautiful Committee who was instrumental in the event’s planning.
A proclamation was given by Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick. The proclamation, which was signed by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, gave a brief history or National Arbor Day as well as an acknowledgment of the efforts of Keep Killeen Beautiful in their positive efforts throughout the city.
The event also had a poem by Sara Holt, saxophone music by Rodney Howell, and signing of The National Anthem sung by Chelsea Phillips.
Approximately 100 people gathered to dedicate trees to 12 noted Killeen residents: Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, Command Sgt. Maj. Elijah King, Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb, Seaman Jackie Robinson, Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Taylor, Col. William B. Holde Jr., Major Joe Button, Maj. Wayne Wincent, Staff Sgt. DeAndre Thomas, David Ruiz, Rose L. Eller and Edeltraud Hanger.
Fred Archer spoke on behalf of Col. William B. Nolde Jr., a 1st Cavalry Division soldier who was the last person killed in Vietnam in 1974.
Archer spoke to the members of the community and groups who gathered for the ceremony of Nolde’s sons who were both serving in the military and could not attend.
Archer said, “Colonel Nolde was our professor of military science and he made a big difference for many young lieutenants that were pinned to go into military service.
“He was a great mentor, and a great friend. So, I am receiving this on in his memory on behalf of his two sons. Thank you so much for everyone coming here today to honor his memory.”
After the ceremony, members of Keep Killeen Beautiful escorted recipients to place a plaque by each of their commutative trees. Some families shared hugs and tears; all expressed their gratitude.
Arbor Day is an internationally recognized day of remembrance that first occurred in Nebraska on April 10, 1872.
Nebraska’s State Board of Agriculture, influenced by tree enthusiast J. Sterling Morton, offered prizes to individuals and counties who properly planted the most trees on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.