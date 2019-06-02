Temperatures reached a high of 92 degrees Sunday afternoon to cap off the perfect start to the opening weekend of the Killeen Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park.
With Temple Lake Park and other area aquatic locations currently closed, residents made their way to the Killeen aquatics center.
“This is our opening weekend, officially, to kick off the summer,” said Julianna Baxter, aquatics supervisor with Killeen Parks and Recreation. “This weekend is especially busy as compared to the rest of the summer.
“This is our 10-year anniversary at the water park, actually.”
The water park is a 10,360-square-foot facility with a 2,180-square-foot bath house, a competition regulated pool with diving boards, three water slides, shade shelters, spray grounds and a custom rock wall.
“I would say this park offers something for everyone,” Baxter said. “Whether it’s a first-time non-swimmer as a child to a first-time non-swimmer as an adult, the park has a little bit of something different for everyone.
“It’s the perfect size for the safety of your children to have a good, safe time in the community, but still have fun.”
Karla Romero, a Harker Heights resident, took her children ages 5, 7, and 12 to the park Sunday afternoon.
“School finished this week so I wanted to reward the kids for the hard work they put in,” Romero said. “Plus, I wanted to look into signing up my two younger kids for swimming lessons since my oldest already knows how.”
Killeen Parks and Recreation offers swim lessons for people from 6 months to 99 years old.
“We strive on being a safe facility,” Baxter said. “We want to be the safest facility in Central Texas.
Along with offering swimming lessons, the water park rents out life jackets, but strives to be the safest facility in the state as it staffs 55 lifeguards over the summer, 10 safety instructors, five pool managers and an assistant aquatics supervisor.
The aquatic operations staff also employs nine cashiers.
While the staff at the Family Aquatics Center strives to ensure residents have a safe day at the pool, Baxter has a few tips for waterpark visitors.
“Just reminding patrons to drink water, stay hydrated and eat something before they come out,” she said. “Everyone knows the rule when they’re younger to wait 30 minutes, but you should eat something and drink something before you come and sit in the heat.”
Romero and her family made it a day at the park with a picnic by the fields before making their way to the park.
“I just packed a light lunch and stocked up on water before we came in,” Romero said. “I know you’re supposed to wait a bit to get in the water after you eat so we hung around at the park across the way before we came in here.
“I also made sure we all get out to drink water periodically throughout the day in order to stay hydrated.”
Killeen Parks and Recreation will host several annual summer events and is launching a few new programs. It plans to host some events to celebrate the aquatics center’s 10-year anniversary.
The annual Splash Bash will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at Long Branch Pool on Aug. 17, which is free and open to the public.
“We have a swim team this year,” Baxter said. “We started it’s a (Texas Amatuer Federation) affiliation.”
The team meets for practice at the aquatics center two times a week, costs $240 to join and is open to those wanting to compete between the ages of 4 and 14 years old.
The movie “Jaws” will be shown on an outdoor movie projector screen at the Family Aquatics Center on June 22. It is an adult-only event from 7 to 9 p.m.
Depending on the interest and demand for the event, Baxter warns water park attendees the hours of the event may change.
Residents are invited to a luau to celebrate the Family Aquatic Center’s 10 years of operation on July 20.
For more information about the aquatics center and other Killeen Parks and Recreation facilities or programs, go to: https://www.killeentexas.gov/177/Parks-Recreation.
