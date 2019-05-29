Keith Harvey ran unopposed to become the first African American mayor in Kempner history.
Harvey said he was happy with how his first City Council meeting Tuesday night went.
“It went very well,” said Harvey.
When asked about his plans for the city, Harvey said wants to work on the infrastructure and growing the city.
“I want to bring businesses in. I want to bring more jobs to the city, and bringing in businesses will do that”, Harvey said.
Another one of Harvey’s plans is to “beautify the city,” he said.
“This is a beautiful city. I plan on beautifying it and keeping it beautiful so I can bring businesses in. I want to beautify the city so when I am trying to bring in businesses they are attracted to the beauty of the city,” Harvey said.
Harvey said people have reached out to him and asked how he feels being the first African-American mayor. However, being the first is not important to him, he said.
“To be comedic I’ve had this tan my whole life. I’m very proud to have had this tan my whole life, but being the first is not important to me. It’s important to me to make sure that I’m not the last,” he said.
