KEMPNER – The Kempner City Council on Tuesday voted down a proposal to suspend the city’s reserve police force.
The proposal was made during the council meeting as the city deals with budget shortfalls for this fiscal year. The city already voted during a May 8 council meeting to lay off two of the city’s police officers, reducing the force to two full-time officers and two reserve officers. If the motion had passed the city would have eliminated the two reserve officer positions as well, but the vote of 3-2 retained them.
Forrest Spence, Kempner police chief, said the decision to retain the reserve force means a lot for the city.
“It’s going to allow those officers to stay on and continue to work and cover the city,” Spence said. “It’s going to allow the city to have coverage that wouldn’t be there if they cut the reserve force, which is better for the community because that’s what a government is to protect the people.”
Spence said he would also like to retain the two full-time officers in a reserve capacity. “I’m going to try and carry them on the reserve force.”
More than 50 Kempner residents attended the meeting and voiced their concern over the recent cuts to the police force and demands for the force to be maintained. The decision to retain the reserve police force was received with a roar of approval and applause.
