The Kempner City Council voted on Tuesday to lay off two of the city’s police officers, effectively cutting the force in half, a city official said Thursday.
One of the fired officers won Kempner's “Officer of the Year” in 2017, a Texas Municipal Police Association representative said.
“It’s in no way a reflection on their work, it was a tough decision and strictly financial,” said Kempner Mayor Carolyn Crane. She said the city’s accountant had provided a fiscal projection through the end of the fiscal year and it indicated the city needed to change its spending.
“We’ve already cut expenses wherever possible and have done as much as we can but it wasn’t enough,” Crane said.
The vote was not unanimous, with Place 1 Councilman Clifton Morse casting the one no vote.
After the 2-week notice period, the two officers will be laid off and the city will have two full-time officers, which includes the police chief, and two volunteer reserve officers, Crane said.
“The City Council was attempting to get the city’s spending in line with its income, and the police department was the only department with more than one person,” Crane said. “We’re pretty small.”
The city has a population of just over 1,000, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.
Crane said the city was expecting increased revenue when it doubled its police force in October last year. “The revenue we expected to develop in the municipal court system to support these officers did not happen,” she said.
Officers are not expected to write a certain number of tickets, she said. “Their job is to manage the city’s streets and tickets are the officer’s decision, not the city’s.”
TMPA perspective
John Wilkerson is a Kempner resident and a police officer with 14 years of experience. As a member of the Texas Municipal Police Association, Wilkerson is assisting the officers who were laid off.
He alleged that the firings were an act of retribution for officers filing grievances against the mayor, an accusation Crane denied.
Crane said the grievances brought to the council two weeks before the council’s vote and were handled in closed, executive session. “The council is reviewing it and deciding how to respond, but I can’t talk about it other than that.”
Wilkerson said the organization helps officers resolve employment issues.
“We step in whenever officers are the victims of arbitrary government action against them, and we provide legal help when needed,” Wilkerson said.
The Kempner officers likely have no legal recourse, however, because they are losing their jobs as part of a municipality’s reduction in force rather than as a disciplinary action, Wilkerson said.
“When the officers decided to present their grievances, I warned them at that time they should prepare themselves for retaliation, and sure enough, here we are,” he said.
Wilkerson could not say exactly what the grievances were without talking first with TMPA legal counsel.
“The mayor clearly had a personal issue with the wife of one of the officers who was fired,” Wilkerson said. “She exercised her right to speak during the citizen’s comment at the last council meeting. The mayor demanded an apology, didn’t get one, and that led to continued harassment toward officers in the department.”
Wilkerson wonders if city leaders were expecting the department to pay for itself with citations. “A lot of smaller cities try to do that, but expecting that writing a bunch of tickets is going to increase revenue is not right because it’s assuming people will pay their tickets,” he said.
The community might feel the impact of fewer officers on the streets. “I know the dangers when big city problems extend out to smaller communities like Kempner,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson knows the families of both officers.
“They are devastated,” Wilkerson said. “These families make a lot of sacrifices, with officers missing birthdays and Mother’s Days while they’re out protecting the community. Now they’re wondering how to pay their bills.”
