Kempner City Hall
File Photo

The Kempner City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Kempner City Hall, 12288 E. U.S. Highway 190, Kempner. The council will discuss the possible appointment of a new municipal court judge, according to the agenda. Kempner Mayor Keith Harvey recommended the appointment of Kenneth J. Mahoney.

If appointed, Mahoney would fill the vacancy left by former Kempner councilman and mayor Gene Isenhour.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.