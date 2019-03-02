KEMPNER — A little rain and cold couldn’t keep hundreds of people from turning out Saturday for a fundraiser at the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department.
The 29th-annual event featured a box sale, a barbecue and an auction. Fire Chief Dan Hause said more than 300 people typically come to eat lunch, with around half that number staying for the auction.
Hause said he was optimistic about Saturday’s turnout despite the weather.
“Let’s put it this way,” Hause said. “Just about anything you throw at it, we’re going to figure a way how to deal with it.”
Kempner’s Kenneth Stremmel has been to all but a few of these fire department fundraisers. He had just one word for the quality of the food on Saturday.
“Wonderful,” Stremmel said after clearing his plate of brisket and potato salad.
Stremmel and his wife built their home in the community 23 years ago. He views helping the department keep the community safe like having an extra insurance policy.
Stacey Flick brought her daughter Megan and son Austin to this year’s auction. Flick said she attended last year, snagging a leather couch and loveseat as well as unique piece of homemade art.
“It was made out of pallets,” Flick said, “and it was fire hose, and it was painted to be a flag.”
Though she didn’t see a similar piece being auctioned this year, Flick said she did have her eye on one item in particular.
“There’s a chair that’s going to match the couches we got last year,” Flick said, laughing.
Nearly 60 businesses and a number of individuals donated food, money, or an auction item. Volunteer firefighters, their family members and other members of the community donated their time cooking, organizing, and running the event. Those donations help ensure that 100 percent of the proceeds go to the fire department.
Employees from the Copperas Cove Walmart presented a check for $1,000 to the fire department during the event. Hause said the goal this year was $20,001 — $1 more than the department raised last year.
The funds raised will go toward converting a donated five-ton military truck into a heavy-duty firefighting vehicle. Hause says the goal is to have the truck ready for use by the end of August.
