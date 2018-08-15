Kempner has new leadership in its police department after its former police chief turned in his resignation letter to the city in May.
Chief Jesus “Jesse” Cerda had been with the Kempner police department for two years prior to being promoted to chief, said the city’s mayor on Wednesday.
“He was one of our sergeants and he decided to take on the challenge when I asked,” said Mayor Carolyn Crane. She said Cerda took over as interim chief in June and after a few weeks accepted the city’s offer as permanent chief.
“He’s a quiet man who takes his responsibilities seriously,” Crane said. “He’s always ready to assist anyone who has a need but he’s prepared to arrest criminals when necessary. He’s a dependable, talented and qualified individual for our small community.”
Crane said the city has two reserve officers and is planning to hire a full-time or part-time officer.
Former chief Forrest Spence said he turned in his resignation letter on May 23 and started a new job in law enforcement in Wyoming on June 18.
Spence left the department in the middle of some controversy with the city's leadership.
On May 8, the Kempner City Council voted to cut the force in half by laying off two full-time officers. The mayor at the time said the move was financial and not personal.
However, Spence and four officers filed a grievance against the mayor on April 7, alleging harassment against officers after an officer's wife spoke at at a council meeting.
"The mayor demanded an apology, didn’t get one, and that led to continued harassment toward officers in the department,” said John Wilkerson, a Texas Municipal Police Association member who helped the officers with the grievance, previously.
At the next council meeting on May 21, the council voted down a proposal to suspend the two volunteer officers.
Despite a vote in his department's favor, Spence decided to seek other opportunities, he said.
“It all comes down to being able to focus on doing the job, but politics and egos become involved and that ruins everything,” Spence said, on Wednesday. “I’m just a straight-up person, not a politician.”
He said he hopes the department is given the resources it needs.
“I hope everything works out and they can be a successful city in fighting crime and getting the public what they need,” Spence said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.