The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDoT) has extended the closure of a section of Farm-to-Market Road 2313 due to complications in construction by BNSF Railway, according to Lisa Tipton, spokeswoman for the department of transportation.
“The last update I received was that the closure will last through 5 p.m. today, due to complications BNSF had yesterday with rail relay operations,” Tipton said Wednesday. “I do not have specific details on the work just that ‘a relay gang is working through the crossing.’”
The closure of FM 2313, from US 190 to the intersection of FM 3300, began 7 a.m. Monday, April 23, and was originally scheduled to end Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured from US 190, then west on Farm-to-Market Road 1715, and northeast on Farm-to-Market Road 580 to connect with Farm-to-Market Road 2313. Southbound traffic will travel the opposite route, north on Farm-to-Market Road 2313, then southwest on Farm-to-Market Road 580 and then traveling east on Farm-to-Market Road 1715, which will connect to US Hwy 190.
