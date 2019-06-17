The June 9 tornado that swept through western Coryell County touched down just north of Grimes Crossing Road, off of Big Divide Road, according to a map released by the city of Copperas Cove.
The effects of the tornado-spawning storm, however, were actually felt even farther northwest than that map shows, as evidenced by the damage one woman’s Kempner home received.
“I actually was standing on the edge of my porch looking up at the sky and thinking it looked so odd due to the color of the sky and the way the clouds looked,” Kempner resident Sharon Schrum said. “I walked inside and walked into my kitchen, and that’s when it hit.”
Schrum lives with her husband on Herb Lane, a street off of Oak Springs and northwest of Grimes Crossing. Even though the tornado did not technically touch down in her area, the winds were strong enough to rip several sheets of metal roofing off the top of her house, as well as pull multiple trees out of the ground and toss them in her driveway.
“All I could hear was the wind, I couldn’t actually hear the trees being uprooted or anything, I could just hear the wind picking up,” Schrum said. “The worst part of it was just waiting, waiting to see how long the storm would be here.”
Schrum’s home was one of many to receive damage when the tornado moved through. When the storm left the area shortly after 6 p.m. June 9, Copperas Cove first responders began assessing the damage in the area and eventually announced that at least 196 properties in the city suffered some form of damage, with three houses being declared uninhabitable. Many of those homes were along the Big Divide corridor that runs north to south along western Copperas Cove.
On Monday, representatives from the Building Officials Association of Texas Disaster Response Team conducted a preliminary damage assessment of properties affected by the tornado. The assessment is being conducted to gather information about the magnitude of the damage to homes and property in the area.
Copperas Cove issued a disaster proclamation for the area Wednesday. City officials said the declaration allowed them to activate the city’s emergency plan and concentrate resources on the cleanup effort.
Schrum said that because the tornado in Coryell County hit so suddenly and moved through the area so quickly, she didn’t actually have time to be scared. Fear did set in for Schrum on Sunday though, when a severe thunderstorm moved through the same area hit by the tornado.
“Last night (Sunday) I knew a storm was expected, and I was praying it wouldn’t be another tornado,” she said. “Last night I was scared because of what had just happened the week prior.”
Schrum said Sunday’s thunderstorm dropped a large amount of rain and hail on the already damaged roof, which is currently covered with a tarp. The trees had been pulled out of the driveway a few days before.
Even though the tornado and thunderstorm caused some significant damage to their house and yard, Schrum was grateful she and her husband and their pets were not injured in the storms.
“It could have been a lot worse, it could have been our home, or it could have been our lives,” she said. “I would say this was Mother Nature at her worst, but this was nowhere near her worst.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.