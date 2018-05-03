Following a state violation earlier this week, the Kempner Water Supply Corporation has issued an online alert on its website saying it recorded elevated chemical levels in its water supply and was awaiting a formal violation notice.
In the alert posted Tuesday, manager Delores Atkinson said results from a second set of water samples were pending after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported high levels of haloacetic acids in the corporation’s drinking water supply in March.
Atkinson said the corporation has not received the results of the second sample yet, nor have they received a formal notice of violations from the commission.
Atkinson has not responded to emails or phone calls from the Herald this week.
According to the violation issued Monday, the corporation reported haleoacetic acid levels above Environmental Protection Agency limits in four tests March 1. In one sample, chemical levels were nearly three times higher than the limit of 0.06 milligrams per liter.
In response, the corporation said they performed a second set of tests after the first results came in April 20.
Atkinson said repeated violations for elevated haloacetic acids and trihalomethanes is tied to the “blending” of source water from the corporation and the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation. According to the state, both chemical groups are tied to the drinking water disinfection process and have been suspected of causing an elevated risk of cancer in humans.
Following similar violations two years ago, Atkinson said the corporation’s staff contacted the state for help in identifying the source of the chemical contaminants.
“Our engineers have been at the plant and are working with TCEQ engineers until the problem is pinpointed and solved,” the alert said. “TCEQ is working closely with both KWSC and CTWSC until the problem is solved.”
This is not the first time KWSC has received violations for water quality in recent years. The corporation was cited twice for high levels of trihalomethanes in July and October 2016. The average levels for trihalomethanes were reported at 75 parts per billion — slightly less than the maximum contaminant level of 80 parts per billion — but one test showed a detection level of 244 parts per billion, according to the report issued that year.
Several residents also protested at a July 19, 2017, meeting about water quality and the TCEQ reports. During the meeting, users noted past tests showing elevated levels of trihalomethanes. The protest came on the heels of video clip that was posted to the corporation’s Facebook page that showed employees smiling and drinking Kempner water. Residents said the video was in “poor taste” after the recent violations.
The corporations’ Facebook has since been deleted.
