The Kempner Water Supply Corporation was cited by the state Monday for high levels of haloacetic acids in its drinking water supply during the first three months of the year.
According to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality records, the corporation reported haleoacetic acid levels above Environmental Protection Agency limits in four tests March 1. In one sample, chemical levels were nearly three times higher than the limit of 0.06 milligrams per liter.
According to the state, haloacetic acids are a group of chemicals produced in the disinfection process of drinking water and are commonly associated with free runs of chlorine. The chemicals are listed under the Group 2B cancer classification, denoting a possible elevated risk of cancer in humans with continued contact.
In other cases, the chemicals can cause irritation to human eyes and skin on contact.
Although the state commission only cited the corporation for haloacetic acids, other samples taken during that time showed the corporation’s water also showed elevated levels of trihalomethanes.
In four samples March 1, the corporation reported trihalomethane levels in excess of the federal limit of .08 milligrams per liter. One of the samples was nearly double the federal limit.
The water may be outrageously expensive, but the cancer is free!
