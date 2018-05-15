The Kempner Water Supply Corporation board of directors will discuss the possible sale of the troubled corporation during a meeting Tuesday evening.
According to a meeting agenda posted with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, the corporation’s board will discuss and possibly take action to rescind a motion directing manager Delores Atkinson to pursue a sale.
The board gave Atkinson initial direction for the sale at a meeting Nov. 15, according to the agenda.
The corporation recently came under public scrutiny when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited the corporation for haloacetic acid levels higher than the Environmental Protection Agency-mandated limits in four tests March 1. In one sample, chemical levels were nearly three times higher than the limit of 0.06 milligrams per liter.
In response, corporation manager Delores Atkinson issued an alert on the group’s website saying results from a second set of water samples were pending after elevated samples were taken in March. She has not responded to multiple calls and emails from the Herald about the violation.
On Thursday, the state said it was working with the corporation to work toward full compliance.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the corporation’s offices at 11986 E. Highway 190 in Kempner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.