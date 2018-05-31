The Kempner Water Supply Corporation said samples taken in April and early May show the group’s drinking water is within limits considered safe for trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids, according to an online alert.
The corporation posted an alert on its website Wednesday with lab results from samples taken April 20 and May 15 that show trihalomethane and haloacetic acids levels below the federal limit of 0.08 milligrams per liter and 0.06 milligrams per liter, respectively.
On April 30, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited the corporation for haloacetic acid levels higher than the Environmental Protection Agency-mandated limits in four tests March 1. In one sample, chemical levels were nearly three times higher than the limit of 0.06 milligrams per liter.
In response, corporation manager Delores Atkinson issued an alert on the group’s website saying results from a second set of water samples were pending after elevated samples were taken in March.
On May 10, the state said it was working with the corporation to work toward full compliance. As of Thursday, the corporation was still designated as “not in compliance” in the commission’s Drinking Water Watch database.
A water corporation is considered to be in compliance when there are no violations at any compliance monitoring location for at least one quarter.
According to the EPA, haloacetic acids are listed under the Group 2B cancer classification, denoting a possible elevated risk of cancer in humans with continued contact. In other cases, the chemicals can cause irritation to human eyes and skin on contact.
Although the state commission only cited the corporation for haloacetic acids, other samples taken during that time showed the corporation’s water also showed elevated levels of trihalomethanes.
In four samples March 1, the corporation reported trihalomethane levels in excess of the federal limit of .08 milligrams per liter. One of the samples was nearly double the federal limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.