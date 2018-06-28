Confusion over state reporting guidelines caused the Kempner Water Supply Corporation to amend — and then retract — its annual water quality report a week before reports must be sent to customers.
According to Delores Atkinson, the corporation’s general manager, the regional water group was working to amend errors in the second version of its report shared on the corporation’s website last week.
In that version of the report, the corporation said its annual average for trihalomethane samples were below the federal limit of 0.08 mg/L, despite elevated samples taken in late 2016.
Atkinson said the corporation was contacted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and told to amend its trihalomethane levels to 0.111 mg/L — the number the state said was correct. According to Atkinson, that figure is average for 2017 and the last quarter of 2016.
Trihalomethanes are a byproduct of residual chlorine in water lines and have been linked to an increased risk of cancer in animal test subjects, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“In August of 2016, after a free chlorine burn, one of our samples turned out high,” Atkinson said. “There wasn’t any bad (samples) in 2017, but because of that one bad sample the average was higher.”
Atkinson said the corporation was working on putting an accurate report online before the state deadline of July 2. She said customers who received the notice online would be notified through a website alert when the new report is posted.
Florence
Two reporting violations were listed in the City of Florence’s 2017 Consumer Confidence Report but the amount of chemicals and contaminants in the city’s drinking water supply were under the levels required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
One reporting violation is from 2012 and another is from 2016, according to the report.
“I think what happened is the public works department failed to notify 10 customers that the lead levels in their water were fine,” said Amy Crane, city secretary. “They just failed to follow up.”
The city primarily relies on underground water from its three wells, and also has a contract with the City of Georgetown to supplement the well water when needed.
“We mostly use well water,” she said. “The last time we used (Georgetown water) was in July of last year.” Two of the three wells in the city were down for repairs that summer.
“Right now, we’re holding steady,” Crane said.
Salado
No violations were reported by the Salado Water Supply Corporation for the majority of Salado residents, according to the TCEQ annual water quality reports.
The city of Salado gets its water from two separate sources, the Edwards Aquifer and the Kempner Water Supply Corporation. According to the report issued for the Edwards Aquifer, no violations were listed for the drinking water provided to the city for the duration of 2017. The Edwards Aquifer provides drinking water to roughly 2,100 residents, the majority of Salado’s population.
Roughly 400 residents living on the western edge of Salado receive their drinking water from the Kempner Water Supply Corporation, which listed one violation for total trihalomethanes. Tests showed the levels of trihalomethane in KWSC’s drinking water was at 0.111 mg/L, higher than the federal limit of 0.08 mg/L.
Atkinson said KWSC would notify Salado of the change in the report.
