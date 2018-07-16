The Kempner Water Supply Corporation has been getting a few irate phone calls and messages recently, said a utility official on Monday afternoon.
On Sunday the Herald published a story that delineated monthly water rates in the Killeen area, including Kempner.
The city’s base rate of $67.50, which includes up to 2,000 gallons of water, was notably higher than surrounding areas. Florence had the next-highest base rate, which includes up to 2,000 gallons of water, at $39.96. Harker Heights residents pay the least, at $10.59, plus $6.60 for up to 2,000.
“I welcome the chance to explain that we’re a rural water utility,” said Delores Atkinson, general manager of the Kempner Water Supply Corporation.
She said the Kempner Water Supply Corporation covers 310 square miles in Bell, Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet counties.
“We receive our water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which means it travels between 30 and 40 miles to reach our members,” Atkinson said.
She said a comparison of pricing between Kempner and larger municipalities is not fair and that rural utilities must charge a greater rate to provide service to rural customers.
“Unlike cities with a much larger density population, rural systems don’t have the benefit of large population per square miles; therefore, we may run miles of pipeline to serve a few customers,” she said.
The corporation is member-owned and not part of the government, which limits its funding sources because it cannot issue bonds or collect taxes. All rates are regulated and approved through the Public Utility Commission, she said.
Atkinson considers rural water systems to be vital.
“Many areas of the state do not have adequate underground aquifers to provide water to people in these rural areas therefore the rural water companies are necessary to fill in the gap for those who live outside the city,” she said.
