Car fire

Killeen firefighters put out a car fire in the parking lot of Walmart at 1400 Lowes Blvd. The fire happened around 1 p.m. Thursday. Fire Marshal James Chism with the Killeen Fire Department said he was unable to determine the exact cause of the fire, but it will continue to be investigated. The owner of the vehicle was inside the store when firefighters responded.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

