A Killeen Fire Department crew quickly put out a grass fire near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Elms Road around lunchtime Wednesday.
When the KFD fire truck arrived, the crew saw a 200-square-foot patch of grass on fire and extinguished it within minutes using less than 400 gallons of water, according to KFD.
No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is unknown, according to KFD.
