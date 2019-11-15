Members of the Killeen Fire Department and the Killeen Police Department responded to a call at The Gables apartment complex near the 1400 block of North Eighth Street in Killeen on Friday afternoon.
A member of the Killeen Fire Department said that something was smoldering in the wall of one of the apartments and they were trying to locate the source.
