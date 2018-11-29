Killeen firefighters responded to a house fire on the 6400 block of Manganite Drive in Killeen Thursday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen permeating from the home in which the fire sparked. No flames were visible.
Officials were not immediately available to answer questions about what caused the fire.
A nearby resident said no one was injured, but were unsure of when or how exactly the fire started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.