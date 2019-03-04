The Killeen Fire Department responded to two residential fires over the weekend.
A home in the 1300 block of Estes Drive was reportedly aflame at 3:12 a.m. Sunday, according to KFD Battalion Chief Clayton Brooks.
Three fire engines, a rescue vehicle, an ambulance and a supervisor vehicle responded, Brooks said.
Although the building sustained heavy fire damage, according to the report, no injuries were listed, he said.
A second fire was reported at Hoodview Apartments at 1320 Wales Drive at 6:41 p.m. Sunday.
A total of seven vehicles from the Killeen Fire Department responded, including three fire engines, two rescue trucks, an ambulance and a supervisor, Brooks said.
No injuries were reported, he said.
“The fire was contained to the building of origin,” Brooks said.
The power was turned off in four of the apartments while the firefighters contained the fire, but the residents of three of the units were able to return to their homes once the fire was put out, according to Hoodview Apartments’ manager Chris Jones.
“There was slight damage, mostly in the attic, of one of the units,” Jones said. “I was able to move that couple to a different unit.”
The cause of each fire remains under investigation, and the fire marshal was not available for comment Monday.
