As area children are wrapping up the school year, summer is just around the corner, and parents can use this events listing to keep their families busy. Everything from theme days at the museum, library programs, and fun at the lake are included.
Festivals, Events
The Dive-In Movie Night will begin at 8 p.m. May 31 at the Hanna Springs Pool, 501 E. North Avenue, Lampasas. Admission is $5 per person and the featured movie is “Bernie the Dolphin.” For more information call 512-556-4048.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1 at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center, US Highway 190 and Avenue D. Clothes, crafts, furniture, antiques, tools, and more will be on display for sale.
The Shriners and Daughters of the Nubia Temple No. 191 and Nubia Court No. 190 are hosting a Diabetes Initiative Walkathon at 8 a.m. June 1 at Lions Club Park, 1600 Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Call 254-813-0120 or 254-319-5867 for more information.
The Fort Hood Exchange Car and Bike Show will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 in the parking lot of the Bingo Hall, 50012 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Call 254-532-2426 for more information on registering a vehicle or bike.
The Great Inflatable Race will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at Bend O’ The River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Go to www.thegreatinflatablerace.com for registration and more information.
The Belton Lake and Outdoor Recreation Area is hosting its annual Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1, featuring inflatables, zip lines, water wars, concessions and more. Each carload is $3 for Department of Defense ID holders and $10 for all others.
The Battle of the Food Trucks will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 1 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Admission is free and the event will have live music and vendors in addition to the food trucks on-site.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a free outdoor viewing of the movie, “Labyrinth,” at 8:30 p.m. May 31. Barrow is also hosting a Summer Lecture Series every Sunday, featuring an expert that will share information over a pint or two.
Michael Gough, a malware archaeologist, will deliver a lecture in the taproom starting at 4 p.m. June 2 on the topic of computer hacking and personal protection.
Family Fun
The Killeen Public Library is hosting Maker Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. This free event will feature a variety of stations in which children and parents alike can create crafts with provided supplies, and take home what they make.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Big Truck Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 5 to kick off its Summer Reading Club 2019.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is hosting the 2019 Summer Reading Program: A Universe of Stories, to continue throughout the summer. Registration is now open for area children.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Wayworn Traveler from 4 to 6 p.m. and South of Jupiter from 7 to 9 p.m. June 1.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club hosts live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Matthew McDaniel from 7 to 11 p.m. May 31 and music by SmokinMaxx from 8 p.m. to midnight June 1. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
The Spring Farmers and Makers Market will be every Saturday evening until June 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Local producers and vendors will be in attendance offering homemade goods and produce, and live music and food trucks will be available starting at 7 p.m.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW - The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. This month’s theme is “Beat the Heat” and will feature crafts for all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host DJ Ponyboy from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 31 and music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 1. No cover charge. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano/Country Night with DJ Loco in the Mix from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. May 31. Cover: $5, ladies free until midnight.
For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.