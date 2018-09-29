HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights library was crawling with superheroes on Saturday as it hosted its fifth annual Superhero Day.
More than 150 people turned out for the event, with parents and children alike dressed as their favorite crime fighters.
The event held photo-ops with a costume group, and had many activities such as face painting, arts and crafts with a mask-making station, games, superhero trivia and even an obstacle course. Children also got an opportunity to break boards with Martial Zen Academy, a local martial arts studio.
“This is a festival program, it’s come and go. We want people to enjoy themselves and do lots of different activities,” Library Director Lisa Youngblood said.
Killeen resident Maria DeJesus brought her 6-year-old granddaughter, Tatiana. She said she read about the event through Facebook. “When they have special things like this, I take her,” she said.
Eight-year-old Kekoa Iokia said, “I have fun at all their stuff...This is my favorite place.”
Youngblood said the event was about “celebrating healthy minds and bodies...what it takes to be a superhero every day.”
