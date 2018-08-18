The founder of Kids University, or just KU, wants to make Killeen better, one kid at a time. At least 100 people gathered at KU on Saturday afternoon to learn more about the center that will offer programs for children in Pre-Kindergarten into school age.
Folks enjoyed a bouncy house and free food.
“The crowd is getting bigger and bigger, so it’s going to be a sight,” said owner Daniel Lemon, as he got ready to give the first tour. “I’m really excited to be able to bridge a gap that’s in our community: Many people have talents but no platform to express that.”
Lemon led groups of parents and children around the brand-new building that even had a space for children with autism, a barbershop for kids to get their hair cuts without the grown-up gossip, and a Girls’ World.
“I want to make sure every kid is better than me,” Lemon said, showing his emotion as he looked at the kids’ eager faces. “I had to work so hard to get where I am, but now you don’t.”
Kids University is located at 4205 Old Florence Road in Killeen. For more information, call 254-368-4251, email kucentex@hotmail.com, or go to www.facebook.com/kucentex.
