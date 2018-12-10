A possible street maintenance fee and disabled veteran property tax exemptions were the topic of note Monday during Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s monthly District 1 advisory committee meeting.
Around 15 residents discussed the status of a $1.6 million proposed street fee that faces a formal council vote today with Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine and Director of Community Services Brett Williams.
Shine said transparency would be a central concern if the fee is approved and the city would work on an information campaign to clarify for residents how revenue from the fee is spent. Although the city hasn’t formulated an updated “priority list” for street repairs, Shine said the city would be providing information on which streets are being worked on at any given time.
Residents can view the city’s progress on the proposed fee at www.killeentexas.gov/488/Street-Maintenance-Fee.
Shine also discussed the upcoming 86th Texas Legislature and the city’s push to seek full reimbursement for the state-mandated 100 percent disabled veteran property tax exemption, which will strip around $4.5 million from the city’s budget this fiscal year.
Shine said the city’s pitch to legislators will highlight declining quality of life for Killeen veterans — the same group the exemption is aimed to benefit.
“Whether it’s about streets or parks, the people who you are giving an exemption are losing out on quality of life,” Shine said.
The Legislature will begin in January.
Resident Jack Ralston connected the street repairs and the exemption together, saying the money stripped out of the budget made a street maintenance fee necessary.
“We have the largest concentration of veterans in the state, and they are getting shafted because we can’t fix our streets,” he said. “If we want our streets fixed, we have to grab what we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.