The city of Killeen is accepting bids for an ambitious redesign of Killeen City Council chambers that will bring voting meetings and workshops into the same building.
On April 26, the city posted bid applications online for the project, which the council budgeted a total of $496,028 in the fiscal year 2018 budget. Of that total, $300,000 will come from Public, Educational or Governmental funds, which are paid by cable providers as a requirement for their state franchise.
The city’s plans for the chambers include accommodations for meetings, workshops and executive sessions. The redesign would also include new electrical wiring, HVAC, sound, lighting, and cosmetic improvements to include carpet, upholstery, paint and window shades.
The current council chambers were constructed in 1995, according to the city, and have had no significant improvements since construction.
In September 2016, the city commissioned an engineering study that found the City Hall building needed $1.87 million in repairs to be completely usable. City Hall, which was formerly an elementary school, was built in 1923.
Following the report, the city floated a number of possibilities for the building, including moving City Hall functions wholesale to the Killeen Arts and Activities Center at 801 N. Fourth St.
In the meantime, the city moved personnel and records from the third floor of City Hall, which is directly above the council chambers.
The bid deadline is 2 p.m May 17, with a required pre-bid meeting scheduled at 10 a.m. today at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(2) comments
This is the personal opinion of this writer.
Copy: 'On April 26, the city posted bid applications online for the project, which the council budgeted a total of $496,028 in the fiscal year 2018 budget. Of that total, $300,000 will come from Public, Educational or Governmental funds, which are paid by cable providers as a requirement for their state franchise.' End of copy.
Isn't this city, this city council, this city manager on record, 1. to build a new city hall, and when that went kibosh, 2. move the 3rd floor to new abodes, and when that fell through, 3. move back into the present city hall, and 4. now they want to refurbish the city council chambers to the tune of a budgeted $496,028. Now I have been involved in budget presentation and I don't remember calling for or seeing an exact amount of $496,028. This is an estimated budget amount, not a fixed fee amount. And to allow a period of April 26 until the close of 2 pm, May 17 with a required pre-bid meeting scheduled for 10 am with this notice being 1 hour old well do you see what is behind the band wagon, a bunch of could be's maybe's, perhaps, and a whole lot of smoke from the newly redesigned city hall chambers. What you say, 'transparency'???? I don't think this chamber even knows what the word means.
Is that the correct use for this fund???? It is like the 'General fund' that is used for every conceivable use. I know, 'We'll take it out of the general fund for lack of anything more sporting'.
We'll rebuild the council chambers and then after a couple of years, call for a new city hall because it will be even more defunct then. Maybe we can shut down the 2nd and 3rd floors and make it an art gallery. What do you think we can get money wise???? We need to do something to get some money rolling in besides hitting the citizens over the head with bonds, amendments and such.
This has been the personal opinion of this writer and nothing shall be used, in context or without or changed in any way without first notifying, and receiving explicit approval from this writer.
One of the 4.58 % who voted.
Why not make the lair of the tax confi$cator$ MORE luxuriou$ by $pending the people$' pennie$ to UP$CALE the ROYAL CHAMBERS & LAIR of the $elected (by Ole King Kole) princessess and princes? KILLzone says they're broke, TRILLION$ of pennie$ are mi$$ing and your ROYAL$ want to make their LAIR more luxuriou$.
