The city of Killeen is expanding its recycling services by adding two new recycling drop off points in the city. The two new locations are at the Clear Creek water tower at 6520 Clear Creek Road and near Killeen Rodeo Grounds at 3201 S. W S Young Drive. The new drop off locations are lighted and open 24 hours a day. They are free to use.
The new recyclers can take all types of paper, No. 1 and 2 plastics, steel, tin and aluminum cans and cardboard boxes. Details and instructions are printed on the recycling trailers.
Killeen Recycling Center and Killeen Transfer Station accept the materials listed above as well as used cooking oil, used automotive oil and filters, cellphones and rechargeable batteries. The Recycling Center is located at 111 E. Avenue F and is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Transfer Station is located at 12200 State Highway 195 and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
