Looking for a place to get a pet spayed or neutered?
The Texas Humane Heroes spay and neuter clinic officially opened Friday at the Killeen Pet Adoption Center at 5501 Clear Creek Road.
The clinic will be in operation on Wednesdays and Fridays and will offer spay and neuter to cats and dogs. The cost to spay a dog is $70, and the cost to neuter a dog is $65. To spay a cat is $50, and to neuter a cat is $40.
“The goal is to provide a very needed service here in the Killeen community,” Executive Director of Texas Humane Heroes Jeff Struchtemeyer said. Texas Humane Heroes works with 42 shelters in Texas and heard that people were sometimes waiting up to four to six months for low cost spay and neuter, Struchtemeyer said.
Texas Humane Heroes wants to lighten that load and provide another option for spay and neuter, he said.
The pet population is growing specifically in the South and in Texas. By having a pet spayed or neutered, Texas Humane Heroes hopes to keep the pet population down and reduce the euthanasia rate by getting pets adopted, according to the organization.
Texas Humane Heroes is working with Killeen Animal Services by holding 10 spots open for dogs from the city pound so when those 10 dogs are adopted they have already been spayed or neutered, Struchtemeyer said.
Texas Humane Heroes has been in existence for 40 years and adopts out about 3,000 pets per year.
