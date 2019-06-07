The Killeen Animal Shelter is once more at max capacity and staffers are looking for more adoptions and fosters, according to a news release issued by the city.
"Killeen Animal Shelter is full and needs community support to increase adoptions," the release said. "The shelter has dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments in need of forever homes."
To help make adopting a new animal easier, the adoption fee for all animals will be just $4 from now until July 4. The adoption fee includes the first set of vaccinations, microchipping and a voucher for sterilization.
Many animals at the shelter are also available for fostering by Killeen residents. Animal activists in the area say one of the best ways of reaching and maintaining a live-release percentage of 90% - one of the metrics shelter use to determine no-kill status - is by utilizing the constant support of a large group of animal fosters.
Residents hoping to adopt or foster an animal should visit the Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive.
The shelter is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Animals ready for a new home can also be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
Residents who cannot adopt an animal but still wish to support the shelter can make a monetary contribution through their monthly utility bills or donate needed items through an Amazon wish list at http://a.co/czlUuly.
