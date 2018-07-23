The Killeen Animal Shelter has released its animal population report for June, and the numbers are looking positive.
According to the report, the shelter had a live release percentage of 93 percent in June. This figure keeps the Killeen Animal Shelter on-track to achieve no-kill status, something the shelter has been hoping to be able to achieve.
The general rule of thumb for no-kill status is that shelters must achieve and maintain a live-release percentage of 90 percent for multiple months.
In June, 381 animals were taken in by the shelter, while 387 left the shelter. This also accounts for some animals taken in in May but released in June.
There were only 44 pets euthanized and 224 pets adopted in June, compared to 84 euthanasias and 222 adoptions in June 2017.
The number of fosters is also continuing to drop from this time last year. There were only 17 fosters in June compared to 19 in June 2017. Only 29 fosters have been performed this year to date, as opposed to 175 performed by this time last year.
A foster is a person who registers with the shelter and takes care of animals at home while it awaits formal adoption. The idea is to get the animal acclimated to a home environment while also freeing up space at the shelter.
Killeen residents hoping to be fosters can sign up for the foster program at the Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.