Temperatures have consistently reached triple digits for the past several days, and humans are not the only ones feeling the heat. Many of Killeen’s four-legged residents do not have as many options to cool down as people do.
“If the temperature rises above 85 degrees Fahrenheit in indoor facilities, fans or air conditioning must be provided,” according to the Texas Administrative Code as it relates to animal impoundment. “Ventilation must be sufficient to keep drafts, odors and moisture buildup to a minimum.”
While many pets are able to stay inside their homes during the heat of the day, animals without owners are left to their own devices to survive the heat. Even animals that are being cared for — such as by the Killeen Animal Shelter — have to deal with the extreme temperatures, and some residents are concerned that not enough is being done to care for them.
For example, while the cat adoption room is housed inside the main facility of the Killeen Animal Shelter, the dog adoption area and quarantine area are in separate buildings at the back of the property, and thus do not have any air conditioning. What the buildings do have are large, industrial-style fans and a misting system that is designed to spray cool water into the individual cages.
“The Texas Administration Code says if temperatures inside the building are above 85 degrees we have to provide fans, which we do,” interim shelter director Lt. Tony McDaniel said. Two, 42-inch fans are located at the front and back doors of the dog adoption area and two, 30-inch fans are used in the quarantine area.
“There are no state requirements in the state of Texas regarding misters, but because we care for our animals we want to go above and beyond, and in this heat, the misters are turned on pretty much all day.”
The main problem with the misting system stems from the fact that not every nozzle seemed to work properly earlier in the week. Members of the Killeen Animal Alliance noted that, while each cage did have a nozzle positioned to spray mist into the cage, roughly 1/4 of the nozzles appeared to not be working. This can be a real problem, as temperatures in the dog buildings can reach up to at least 100 degrees, according to thermometers on the walls.
The Alliance informed both the staff at the shelter and the Killeen Daily Herald of the problem with the misters. McDaniel said the shelter immediately took steps to fix the problem once it was brought to their attention.
“So the pipes were working, but we think some hard water — you know, calcium deposits and stuff like that — we think that was causing some misters to not spray like they should have been, instead they were just dripping,” McDaniel said. “So we went out and just got a filter for faucet, and we cleaned out the misters, and they are working a lot better now, they are all spraying really strongly.”
Other concerns that have been raised regarding the heat has been about when the dogs are being feed; namely, that the later animals are fed when it is hot, the less beneficial it is for the dogs.
“You can’t feed a dog during the heat of the day, it’s just going to be too hot for the dog to eat,” George Fox with the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee said. “The ones outside especially need to be first thing in the morning because otherwise they will never be able to enjoy their meals.”
According to McDaniel, shelter staff typically feeds the dogs around noon each day. He said this is because staff is busy cleaning the cages and shelter from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the shelter opens to the public.
Fox said that, according to veterinarians he has spoken to in Killeen, the best way to take care of animals is to feed them first thing, then begin the cleaning roughly 20 minutes later, after the dogs have relieved themselves.
McDaniel said he is working on plans to feed the dogs sooner, because he does agree that would be better if the animals could be fed earlier.
“Right now we feed them around noon, and we feed them inside which means we have to turn the misters off because we don’t want the food to get wet,” McDaniel said. “We are going to start feeding them outside so we can leave the misters on all the time, and we are also looking into updating our cleaning procedures from a three-step process to a one-step process that will cover each of the three steps, and that will hopefully speed up our cleaning time which would allow us to feed them earlier, too.”
Another thing McDaniel and Fox agree on is that a lack of volunteers is slowing down the procedures at the shelter.
“We could always use more volunteers down here, and we do have good volunteers, including a few that are down almost as much as full-time employees,” McDaniel said. “The problem is that a lot of volunteers only want to do the fun stuff, and unfortunately sometimes you have to clean and do the dirty stuff. But if we could get more volunteers down here, we could do a lot more for the animals.”
People hoping to volunteer at the Killeen Animal Shelter must be at least 18 years old. Applicants can sign up at the shelter, at 3118 Commerce in Killeen.
