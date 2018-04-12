The Killeen Animal Services’ trend of high live-release percentages is continuing, according to the March report issued by the office.
The reported live-release percentage in March was 94 percent, keeping the shelter on track to achieve no-kill status.
The general rule of thumb for no-kill status is that shelters must achieve and maintain a live-release percentage of 90 percent for multiple months.
In March, 465 animals were taken in by the shelter while 401 left the shelter.
There were 175 pet adoptions and 51 euthanizations performed in March 2018, compared to 173 adoptions and 68 euthanizations in March 2017.
One number that has seen a sharp drop from this time last year is the number of fosters being done.
A foster is a person who registers with the shelter and takes care of animals at home while it awaits formal adoption. The idea is to get the animal acclimated to a home environment while also freeing up space at the shelter.
This year, four fosters has been performed to date, as opposed to 63 by this time last year.
“We need a lot more fosters down at the shelter,” Killeen area animal advocate George Fox said.
Fox works closely with the Killeen Animal Shelter to help foster and adopt animals.
“The key to maintaining a 90-plus live-release rate is, you need to have a working foster program. If we had 100 names (of fosters), that would be good, because some people could take dogs, some people could take cats, and that would help out,” Fox said.
Killeen residents hoping to be fosters can sign up for the foster program at the Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive.
