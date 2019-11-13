Andrea Hasberry

Killeen resident Andrea Hasberry spoke to city council members on Tuesday. During her citizen petition she wanted answers to why her intended march permit is stalled with city staff.

The intention to march against violence in Killeen made its way back to City Hall on Tuesday evening.

Andrea “Pokie” Hasberry, who is organizing the Take The Streets BACC march with Bryan King, spoke to the Killeen City Council on the group’s frustration with not getting approval from the city to conduct the Nov. 23 march.

