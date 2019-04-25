The storms passed through without major damage, officials said on Thursday.
Wednesday’s rain flooded some low-water crossings, took a couple traffic lights out of service and downed some small trees.
On Fort Hood, some low water crossings were closed due to dangerous high running water conditions were reopened by Thursday morning.
“This includes the intersection of Turkey Range Road and Clear Creek and well as East Range Road between mile markers 6 and 7,” the public affairs office stated through Twitter.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez reported the department received approximately 36 crash calls on Wednesday. Records don’t indicate whether they were weather related, but the number was higher than last year.
“On the same date, Apr. 24, 2018, KPD received a total of 23 crash calls for service. I do not know if there was a storm last year,” she wrote in an email.
The department receives an average of 17 to 19 overall calls daily.
Emergency Management Coordinator Peter Perez said in an email there were no large scale property damage found or reported; however flooding in multiple locations near low water crossings did occur.
He added there were stoplight outages in the Willow Springs neighborhood.
“Two traffic signals went out of service briefly and were set up with stop signs and flashing lights until crews could safety service them today (April 25). TxDOT was notified that their traffic light at TJ Mills and VMB (Veterans Memorial Boulevard) was out of service,” Perez stated.
Throughout Wednesday night until Thursday morning, the public works department removed small tree limbs and other debris blocking culverts.
“Fire called in a second swift water rescue team in the event it would be needed, no response required. The City Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management kept executive directors and city management up to date, while coordinating communication between multiple departments,” Perez wrote.
Wednesday’s storm left close to a dozen residents without power early Thursday morning. According to the Oncor Control Center’s website, the power outage was located in the West Killeen area and power was restored around 11 a.m.
On Wednesday afternoon, storms hit across North and Central Texas, the heaviest rain began around 3 p.m. The Killeen Independent School District canceled a variety of events scheduled for Wednesday night.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said overall rainfall was about 1 to 2 inches with several areas in Bell County reported up to 3 inches.
Rainfall totals were 2.82 inches at Robert Gray Army Airfield and 1.47 inches at Skylark Airport.
No severe thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.