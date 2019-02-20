Sexual abuse by religious leaders and other church members is a weighty topic that has gained national attention in recent years.
Edward Hill, a dean at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, said it’s time to have a serious conversation about that topic in Central Texas.
Hill put together a roundtable discussion with about a dozen representatives of churches and ministries from the Killeen area on Wednesday afternoon as part of a Black History Month presentation at Founders Hall. He noted in his opening remarks that talking about any sexual issue related to churches is difficult, but that sexual abuse is a topic that’s been ignored or covered up for many years.
“We were talking about, in the black community, can we have an institution that is sacred, that we leave alone,” Hill said. But he said the way sexual predators use their authority to allow them to abuse children in the church is a topic that’s “particularly hidden” in that community.
“But how do we then talk about the agency and the sanctity of this organization, meaning the church, and really contemporize that whole idea? How can we heal people: mind, body and soul?”
The answer may lie in a television show called “Greenleaf.”
Actor and special guest at the roundtable Gregory Alan Williams spent two seasons on that show playing Robert “Mac” McCready, a man who used his position of trust in the church to seduce and abuse children. Williams said Wednesday that “Greenleaf” was groundbreaking because it went farther than any television show ever in its exploration of the dark subject of sexual abuse.
“As Oprah Winfrey (Greenleaf’s executive producer} said, she needed the audience to understand that abusers are seducers,” Williams said during the roundtable. He added that the idea behind the character was to dispel the notion that “abused children are snatched from the street and drug into an alley.”
Hill used scenes from the show and comments from Williams and other cast members to create discussion points for the roundtable. Topics during the two-hour event included getting victims and family members to speak out about abuse rather than treating it as a family secret; providing mental health counseling to those who have been abused; and making those responsible for such abuse accountable, yet offering a chance for redemption and forgiveness.
Members of the audience spoke about the difficulty and cost of getting help to victims. Bishop Darryl Shaw of Rivers of Living Waters Church said most churches aren’t equipped to deal with the issue, adding that every church “should have a licensed counselor on staff.”
That’s where the university is prepared to step in and help. Dr. Deanna Harris-McCoy said the university’s Community Counseling & Family Therapy Center is ready to work with churches to train their staff or offer trained personnel at little to no cost.
There was also a suggestion that local churches team up with the university to hold a mental health conference for members of the clergy.
Hill said after the event he was pleased with the ideas exchanged during the roundtable.
“It takes just a few cooks to make a great pie,” Hill said. “We’ve made some great connections with community and the university and now it’s time for the work.”
The clergy roundtable was one of two Black History Month events scheduled with Williams at A&M-Central Texas.
Tonight, the Emmy award winning actor and author will speak on “From Slave Ships to Sanctuaries: A Critical Examination of the Evolution of African Americans in Television and Film from 1955-Present.”
The event, open to the public, will be at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Warrior’s Hall on the A&M-Central Texas campus, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Williams has appeared in more than 50 films, including “Terminator Genisys” and “Remember the Titans.”
